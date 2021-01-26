Multi-Media Sales Consultant (Southern Alberta)

The Southern Alberta AD-Viser is looking for a Multi-Media Sales Consultant who will be based in Southern Alberta.

If you are an enthusiastic, outgoing, and goal oriented person with high energy, we may be the right fit for you.

Responsibilities include:

Prospecting for new business while maintaining and growing existing accounts.

Help customers grow revenues and market share using our social, digital and print advertising solutions.

Conducting presentations on campaigns, products and services.

Achieving and exceeding revenue targets.

If you are interested in this opportunity and have a sales background, please send your cover letter and resume by Monday, February 8, 2021 to

Mary Kemmis,

mary.kemmis@blackpress.ca