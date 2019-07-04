Multi-Media Sales Consultant (South Surrey)

The Peace Arch News is looking for a high energy, enthusiastic go-getter to take our leading print and digital advertising products to market.

Your multi-tasking skills will be put to good use as you balance the day-to-day advertising requirements of existing customers while acquiring new businesses.

You are relationship oriented, organized, driven to succeed, and have a positive attitude. Any type of customer service or sales experience including retail, hospitality or the restaurant industry would be an asset.

Black Press Media is Canada’s largest privately held, independent community newspaper company with more than 150 newspapers, corresponding websites and associated publications located in B.C., Alberta, Washington State and Hawaii.

If you’re ready for a sales challenge and all the benefits that come with it, please send your resume to:

Steve Scott

Advertising Manager

steve.scott@peacearchnews.com

*Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.