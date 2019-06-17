Multi-Media Sales Consultant (Saanich)

Enjoy a creative environment? Understand the power of marketing on multiple platforms?

Saanich News is on the hunt for a full-time Multi-Media Sales Consultant. We are looking for an exceptional sales person that’s as comfortable talking to a tattoo artist as boardroom executives.

You are creative, persuasive, fearless, and have passion in everything you do. Every day you will take our powerful brand out into the local market and convey the many benefits of advertising both in print and through our digital options.

You will put your multi-tasking skills to good use as you balance day-to-day advertising requirements for existing customers with growing business through discipline and dedication to acquiring new customers. Experience in sales, with the emphasis on business to business opportunities would be considered an asset for this position.

Black Press Media is Canada’s largest privately held, independent community newspaper company with more than 150 newspapers, corresponding websites and associated publications located in B.C., Alberta, Washington State and Hawaii.

Valid driver’s license and vehicle in good working order required for this position.

Deadline to apply is July 5, 2019. If you’re ready for a sales challenge and all the benefits that come with it, send your resume to;

Janet Gairdner

Publisher, Saanich News

jgairdner@blackpress.ca

No phone calls please.

*Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.