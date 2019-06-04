Multi-Media Sales Consultant (Red Deer)

Black Press Media is looking for a Multi-Media Sales Consultant who will be based in Red Deer, Alberta.

If you are an enthusiastic, outgoing, and goal oriented person with high energy, we may be the right fit for you. Red Deer is located in Central Alberta, midway between the major cities of Edmonton and Calgary and is consistently ranked as a prime location for living and doing business.

Responsibilities Include:

Prospecting for new business while maintaining and growing existing accounts.

Application of consultative selling to grow our digital and print marketing solutions.

Conducting presentations on campaigns, products and services

Achieving and exceeding revenue targets.

If you are interested in this opportunity and have a sales background, please send your cover letter and resume by Friday, June 21st to:

Mary Kemmis

mary.kemmis@blackpress.ca

*Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.