Multi-Media Sales Consultant (Langley)

The Langley Times is currently seeking a dynamic Multi-Media Sales Consultant.

This is a career opportunity for a self-starter in a competitive sales environment. Candidates will be required to meet sales targets while deepening relationships with an existing client portfolio through superior customer service and strong sales skills.

Qualifications:

Strong communication skills

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment

Basic computer skills with knowledge of Word and Excel

Organized and able to meet deadlines a must

Digital and print advertising, marketing, retail sales and/or service experience will be considered an asset

Valid driver’s licence is required

Competitive salary, unlimited commissions, car & cell allowance plus excellent benefits package.

Send your resume with cover letter to:

Lisa Farquharson

Publisher

lisa.farquharson@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled