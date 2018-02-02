Multi-Media Sales Consultant (Langley)

The Langley Times is currently seeking a dynamic Multi-Media Sales Consultant.
This is a career opportunity for a self-starter in a competitive sales environment. Candidates will be required to meet sales targets while deepening relationships with an existing client portfolio through superior customer service and strong sales skills.
Qualifications:
- Strong communication skills
- Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment
- Basic computer skills with knowledge of Word and Excel
- Organized and able to meet deadlines a must
- Digital and print advertising, marketing, retail sales and/or service experience will be considered an asset
- Valid driver’s licence is required
Competitive salary, unlimited commissions, car & cell allowance plus excellent benefits package.
Send your resume with cover letter to:
Lisa Farquharson
Publisher
lisa.farquharson@blackpress.ca
Applications will be accepted until position is filled