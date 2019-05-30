Black Press Media

Multi-Media Sales Consultant (Lacombe)

Black Press Media is looking for a Multi-Media Sales Consultant who will be based Lacombe, Alberta.

If you are an enthusiastic, outgoing and goal-oriented person with high energy, we may be the right fit for you.

Responsibilities include:

  • Prospecting for new business while maintaining and growing existing accounts
  • Application of consultative selling to grow our digital and print marketing solutions
  • Conducting presentations on campaigns, products and services
  • Achieving and exceeding revenue targets
  • Full or part-time opportunity

Lacombe is located in Central Alberta, 15 minutes from Red Deer.

If you are interested in this opportunity and a knack for sales, please forward your cover letter and resume by June 22 to:

Mary Kemmis
mary.kemmis@blackpress.ca

*Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

