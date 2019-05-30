Multi-Media Sales Consultant (Lacombe)

Black Press Media is looking for a Multi-Media Sales Consultant who will be based Lacombe, Alberta.

If you are an enthusiastic, outgoing and goal-oriented person with high energy, we may be the right fit for you.

Responsibilities include:

Prospecting for new business while maintaining and growing existing accounts

Application of consultative selling to grow our digital and print marketing solutions

Conducting presentations on campaigns, products and services

Achieving and exceeding revenue targets

Full or part-time opportunity

Lacombe is located in Central Alberta, 15 minutes from Red Deer.

If you are interested in this opportunity and a knack for sales, please forward your cover letter and resume by June 22 to:

Mary Kemmis

mary.kemmis@blackpress.ca

*Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.