Multi-Media Sales Consultant (Lacombe)

Black Press Media is looking for a Multi-Media Sales Consultant who will be based Lacombe, Alberta.
If you are an enthusiastic, outgoing and goal-oriented person with high energy, we may be the right fit for you.
Responsibilities include:
- Prospecting for new business while maintaining and growing existing accounts
- Application of consultative selling to grow our digital and print marketing solutions
- Conducting presentations on campaigns, products and services
- Achieving and exceeding revenue targets
- Full or part-time opportunity
Lacombe is located in Central Alberta, 15 minutes from Red Deer.
If you are interested in this opportunity and a knack for sales, please forward your cover letter and resume by June 22 to:
Mary Kemmis
mary.kemmis@blackpress.ca
*Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.