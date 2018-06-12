Multi-Media Sales Consultant (Kelowna)

We are expanding our advertising department!

Enjoy a creative environment? Understand the power of marketing on multiple platforms? The Kelowna Capital News is on the hunt for a full-time Multi-Media Sales Consultant. We are looking for an exceptional sales person that is as comfortable talking to tattoo artists as boardroom executives. You are creative, persuasive, fearless, and have passion in everything you do. Every day you will take our incredible brand out into the Kelowna market and convey the many benefits of advertising with the Capital News both in print and through our digital options.

You will put your multi-tasking skills to good use as you balance day-to-day advertising requirements for existing customers with growing business through discipline and dedication to acquiring new customers. Experience in sales, with an emphasis on business to business opportunities would be considered an asset for this position.

Valid driver’s license and vehicle in good working order required for this position. For the right individual this could be the best job in the Okanagan. If you are ready for a sales challenge and all the benefits that come with it, send your resume to:

Karen Hill

2495 Enterprise Way

Kelowna, BC V1X 7K2

karen.hill@blackpress.ca

Fax 250-862-5275

Applications will be accepted until position is filled