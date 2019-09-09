Multi-Media Sales Consultant (Kelowna)

The Kelowna Capital News is seeking a full-time Multi-Media Sales Consultant for an immediate opening in our Kelowna office.

We are BC’s largest media group and are looking to expand our team. The ideal candidate is punctual, a fast learner and looking to increase his/her income. Hands on training assures the ideal candidate will be able to succeed and build a lasting career with Black Press.

We are seeking a strong communicator, well organized, self-motivated, determined and a deadline driven individual. Your customer service skills will be exceptional and you must be comfortable with telephone coordination as you will service inbound and outbound calls to businesses to advertise in our print and digital platforms.

Existing client base provided, excellent base salary, competitive commission structure and extended benefits package. Opportunity for career advancement.

The successful candidate will work Monday – Friday, 8:30a.m. – 5:00p.m.

Why Wait.. Apply today!

If you are up to this exciting opportunity, please email your resume with a brief note on why you are a great candidate to:

Karen Hill

Director of Sales – BC South

Karen.hill@blackpress.ca