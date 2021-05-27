Multi-Media Sales Consultant (Chilliwack)

Understand the power of marketing on multiple print and digital platforms, including online and social media? Do you enjoy a creative environment? Look no further than theprogress.com and the Chilliwack Progress. We are looking for a full-time Multi-Media Sales Consultant to join our advertising sales team immediately.
We are looking for someone who is:
- A goal-oriented, motivated self-starter.
- Someone who is organized and comfortable working under deadline.
- Has the ability to work independently but thrives in a fast-paced team environment.
- A persuasive person with the ability to negotiate, sell and work under pressure in client-facing situations.
- Energetic, outgoing and fearless.
Responsibilities
- Manage and grow an existing client account list.
- Develop new business using prospecting, cold calling and social networking techniques.
- Meet monthly, quarterly and annual print and digital sales targets.
- Track sales and adapt plans to achieve sales targets as required.
- Present sales proposals and be capable of adapting quickly to customer needs.
- Plan and present creative advertising campaigns to meet client objectives.
- Demonstrate a high level of product knowledge.
Qualifications
- Minimum two years sales experience.
- Proven record of sales results, meeting and exceeding targets.
- Background in advertising/marketing is an asset.
- Strong written and verbal communication skills.
- Ability to learn new products and services.
- Learn and implement new sales techniques
- Valid driver’s license.
- Vehicle in good working condition.
What we Offer:
- Base plus Commission
- Auto Allowance
- Cell Phone Allowance
Black Press Media provides a comprehensive training program to develop the skills necessary to be a successful Multi-Media Sales Consultant with a long and successful career in our industry.
theprogress.com and The Chilliwack Progress are part of Black Press Media, a sales, marketing and content organization. We provide our audiences with comprehensive local, regional, national and world news. And, we provide businesses with unmatched integrated marketing solutions.
If you want to be a part of our dynamic sales team, please send your resume and cover letter to:
Tara Hiebert – Publisher – The Chilliwack Progress
tara.hiebert@theprogress.com
www.theprogress.com
Applications will be accepted until position is filled. Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.