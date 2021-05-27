Black Press Media

Multi-Media Sales Consultant (Chilliwack)

Understand the power of marketing on multiple print and digital platforms, including online and social media? Do you enjoy a creative environment? Look no further than theprogress.com and the Chilliwack Progress. We are looking for a full-time Multi-Media Sales Consultant to join our advertising sales team immediately.

We are looking for someone who is:

  • A goal-oriented, motivated self-starter.
  • Someone who is organized and comfortable working under deadline.
  • Has the ability to work independently but thrives in a fast-paced team environment.
  • A persuasive person with the ability to negotiate, sell and work under pressure in client-facing situations.
  • Energetic, outgoing and fearless.

Responsibilities

  • Manage and grow an existing client account list.
  • Develop new business using prospecting, cold calling and social networking techniques.
  • Meet monthly, quarterly and annual print and digital sales targets.
  • Track sales and adapt plans to achieve sales targets as required.
  • Present sales proposals and be capable of adapting quickly to customer needs.
  • Plan and present creative advertising campaigns to meet client objectives.
  • Demonstrate a high level of product knowledge.

Qualifications

  • Minimum two years sales experience.
  • Proven record of sales results, meeting and exceeding targets.
  • Background in advertising/marketing is an asset.
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills.
  • Ability to learn new products and services.
  • Learn and implement new sales techniques
  • Valid driver’s license.
  • Vehicle in good working condition.

What we Offer:

  • Base plus Commission
  • Auto Allowance
  • Cell Phone Allowance

Black Press Media provides a comprehensive training program to develop the skills necessary to be a successful Multi-Media Sales Consultant with a long and successful career in our industry.

theprogress.com and The Chilliwack Progress are part of Black Press Media, a sales, marketing and content organization. We provide our audiences with comprehensive local, regional, national and world news. And, we provide businesses with unmatched integrated marketing solutions. 

If you want to be a part of our dynamic sales team, please send your resume and cover letter to:

Tara Hiebert – Publisher – The Chilliwack Progress
tara.hiebert@theprogress.com
www.theprogress.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled. Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

