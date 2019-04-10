Multi-Media Sales Consultant (Castlegar)

The Castlegar News seeks a creative and versatile Multi-Media Sales Consultant. You will put your multi-tasking skills to use by providing exceptional customer service to our existing customers and acquiring new customers. The successful candidate will be comfortable with all media platforms and will represent our special sections, digital products, and weekly newspaper advertising solutions to our diverse and growing customer base.

We seek an individual with problem-solving skills, high energy, and dedication to serving our customers’ marketing needs. The Castlegar News is a member newspaper of Black Press Media, Canada’s largest privately-held, independent community newspaper company with more than 150 newspapers in Canada and the United States.

This is a full-time, permanent position.

Please apply to:

Eric Lawson, Regional Publisher

eric.lawson@blackpress.ca

*Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.