Multi-Media Sales Consultant (Campbell River)

Black Press Media has an exciting opportunity for a Multi-Media Sales Consultant that will be focused on providing digital and print solutions for our local clients. This individual will be a high energy, enthusiastic go-getter to take our leading print and digital advertising solutions to market. You will put your multitasking skills to good use as you balance day-to-day advertising requirements for existing customers with growing business through discipline and dedication to acquiring new customers.

Qualifications:

Strong communication and people skills

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced team environment

Basic knowledge of Excel.

Organized and deadline driven

Advertising, marketing, retail sales or service experience would be an asset.

We offer benefits and a rewarding compensation package.

Please submit your resume with cover letter by November 15 to:

The Publisher,

Campbell River Mirror

104 – 250 Dogwood St.,

Campbell River, B.C.

V9W 2X9

Email: publisher@campbellrivermirror.com or call 250-287-9227

The Campbell River Mirror is part of Black Press community news media, an independent and international media group with more than 190 community, daily and urban publications, 14 press facilities and more than 160 websites in B.C., Alberta, Washington, Yukon, Hawaii and Ohio.