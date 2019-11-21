Multi-Media Sales Consultant (Burns Lake)

Lakes District News has an opening for a full-time, permanent Multi-Media Journalist, with a focus on a full range of news, community features, arts, culture and sports.

This is a dynamic position located in Burns Lake with far-ranging opportunity for growth for a Journalist looking for a diverse community and region to cover.

This successful candidate will join the largest multi-media news force in British Columbia. Black Press employs 185 journalists in the province, and is rapidly expanding its multimedia platforms in addition to longstanding, profitable print products.

The Multi-Media Journalist generates content for the paper’s website, the weekly print product and robust social media interaction with viewers.

We will select a top applicant who brings these skills and talents:

• Superior writing for print and web.

• A demonstrated ability in covering breaking news in an online environment.

• Excellent skills in driving website traffic and audience engagement through multimedia news content generation, including SEO and UGC strategies.

• Advanced knowledge of photography, and video shooting and editing. Regular video production is a standard requirement in all Black Press newsrooms.

• The ability to adhere to deadlines and take direction while contributing original story ideas.

• Knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop, iMovie and Canadian Press style.

The successful candidate must be a team player, able to multi-task and execute in a complex digital and print publishing environment.

Applicants must hold formal journalism degrees or diplomas, and broadcast training and experience are distinct assets.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and a smartphone are mandatory.

Send a cover letter, your resume and samples of work to:

Laura Blackwell, Publisher

laura@ldnews.net