Multi-Media Sales Consultant (Agassiz)

Understand the power of marketing on multiple print and digital platforms, including online and social media? Do you enjoy a creative environment? Look no further than the agassizharrisonobserver.com and the Agassiz Harrison Observer.

We are looking for a full-time Multi-Media Sales Consultant to join our multi-media company immediately. If you’re creative, persuasive, fearless and solutions-oriented, this position is right for you. Energetic and outgoing personalities that focus on problem solving are most successful in our industry.

The successful applicant will enjoy working in the communities of Agassiz and Harrison with businesses, organizations and community leaders to develop marketing solutions to meet their needs. Sales experience and an understanding of marketing and communications would be an asset.

Black Press Media provides a comprehensive training program to develop the skills necessary to be a successful Multi-Media Advertising Consultant with a long and successful career in our industry.

A valid driver’s license and vehicle in good working condition are required.

Agassizharrisonobserver.com and the Obsever are part of Black Press Media, a sales, marketing and content organization providing our audiences with comprehensive local, regional, national and world news. And, we provide businesses with unmatched integrated marketing solutions.

If you want to be a part of our dynamic team with an opportunity for a long-term career, please send your resume and cover letter to:

Carly Ferguson, Group Publisher

carly.ferguson@blackpress.ca

agassizharrisonobserver.com

*Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.