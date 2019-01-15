Multi-Media Sales Consultant (Abbotsford)

Understand the power of marketing on multiple print and digital platforms, including online and social media? Do you enjoy a creative environment? Look no further than abbynews.com and the Abbotsford News.

We are looking for a full-time Multi-Media Sales Consultant to join our Marketing Sales team immediately. If you’re creative, persuasive, fearless and solutions-oriented, this position is right for you. Energetic and outgoing personalities that focus on problem solving are most successful in our industry.

The successful applicant will have a minimum of two years of sales experience. A post secondary education in marketing or communications would be an asset.

Black Press Media provides a comprehensive training program to develop the skills necessary to be a successful Multi-Media Sales Consultant with a long and successful career in our industry.

A valid driver’s license and vehicle in good working condition are required.

Abbynews.com and the Abbotsford News are part of Black Press Media, a sales, marketing and content organization. We provide our audiences with comprehensive local, regional, national and world news. And, we provide businesses with unmatched integrated marketing solutions.

If you want to be a part of our dynamic team, please send your resume and cover letter to:

Carly Ferguson, Group Publisher

carly.ferguson@blackpress.ca

abbynews.com

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.