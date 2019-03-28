Multi-Media Sales Consultant (Abbotsford)

Are you looking for a new challenge and want to be part of a company with a long and successful history in Abbotsford? The future is bright as we continue to grow our digital and print marketing solutions at abbynews.com and the Abbotsford News. We have an immediate opening for a full-time Multi-Media Advertising Consultant with a focus on specialty features and publications.

If you are an enthusiastic, outgoing and goal-oriented individual with high energy, you may be the right fit to join our team. If you don’t have experience, don’t worry. Let us get to know you, as you may be the perfect candidate.

The position is responsible for planning, creating and selling digital and print special features, serving existing clients and developing new ones. You will have the ability to learn new products and services and implement the sales techniques to present them to market. Those with outgoing personalities, comfortable on the telephone and are creative are most successful in our industry.

Qualifications:

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills.

Organized and comfortable working under deadline.

Goal-oriented and able to work independently.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced team environment.

Willingness to learn, take direction and build client relationships.

Located in Abbotsford, the position offers a competitive base salary, commission plan and comprehensive benefit plan.

Abbynews.com and the Abbotsford News are part of Black Press Media, a sales, marketing and content organization. We provide our audiences with comprehensive local, regional, national and world news. And, we provide businesses with unmatched integrated marketing solutions.

If you want to be a part of our dynamic team, please send your resume and cover letter to:

Carly Ferguson, Group Publisher

carly.ferguson@blackpress.ca

*Applications will be accepted until the position is filled, only those shortlisted candidates will be contacted.