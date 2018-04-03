Multi-Media Marketing Sales Consultant (Campbell River)

The Campbell River Mirror has an exciting opportunity for a Community Multi-Media Marketing Sales Consultant that will be focused on digital and print sales. The successful candidate will be comfortable with both digital and print media and will be responsible for selling mobile, run of site, SEO, programmatic, websites, print campaigns and special sections within our paper. This individual will be a relationship builder and will have experience dealing with people, as they will be reaching out and finding local marketing solutions for business owners for both our digital and print platforms.

Responsibilities for this position will include;

Qualifications:

Strong communication and people skills

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced team environment

Basic knowledge of Excel.

Organized and deadline driven

Advertising, marketing, retail sales or service experiencewould be an asset.

We offer benefits and a rewarding compensation package.

Please submit your resume with cover letter to:

Artur Ciastkowski, Publisher

The Campbell River Mirror

#104-250 Dogwood Street, Campbell River, BC V9W 2X9

Email: publisher@campbellrivermirror.com

Thank you for your interest. Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.