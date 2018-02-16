Multi-Media Marketing Consultant (Nanaimo)

The Nanaimo News Bulletin has an immediate opening for a Multi-Media Marketing Consultant.

Experience in digital and print marketing would be an asset, but is not required.

The Nanaimo News Bulletin is part of Black Press, Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout BC, Alberta, Washington, Ohio, California and Hawaii.

The ideal candidate will possess strong communication, organizational and social media skills. A vehicle and a valid driver’s license are required.

Please send your resume with cover letter to:

Sean McCue

Publisher Nanaimo News Bulletin

777 Poplar Street

Nanaimo, B.C., V9S 2H7

Email: sean.mccue@nanaimobulletin.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled