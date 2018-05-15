Multi-Media Marketing Assistant (Kelowna)

The Kelowna Capital News is looking for a full-time Marketing Assistant to work with our team of Multi-Media Marketing Consultants.

The primary function of the Media Marketing Assistant is the administration and implementation of advertising and marketing programs across our print and digital platforms. The position will liaise with the creative service team, marketing specialists and advertising clients.

Key responsibilities include administrative support, proofing of advertising copy, liaison with the sales and creative teams, communicate with clients throughout the implementation of their marketing campaigns and coordinate sponsorships with community partners including participating in community and corporate events.

The successful candidate will have excellent communication, critical thinking and interpersonal skills, enjoy working in a team environment and possess a strong sense of community spirit.

If you are a highly organized individual with the ability to multitask in a fast-paced deadline driven environment and are looking for a challenging career with a bright future please send your resume and cover letter to:

Karen Hill

2495 Enterprise Way

Kelowna, BC V1X 7K2

Fax: 250-862-5275

Email: Karen.hill@blackpress.ca

No phone calls please.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled