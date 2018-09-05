Multi-Media Journalist (Kelowna)

The Kelowna Capital News has an opening for a full-time, permanent multimedia journalist.

The Capital News is an award-winning newspaper and publication company situated in Kelowna, B.C. the centre of the beautiful Okanagan Valley.

Kelowna is a four-season playground with spectacular views in every corner of the city. If you enjoy culture, sports and outdoor activities you will want to be a part of this beautiful city. The Capital News has been entrenched in the Central Okanagan for 88 years.

We require a solid journalist to work with us to produce extremely high-quality articles, photography and video across a number of platforms, including, a twice weekly newspaper, monthly and annual magazines, online, video and upcoming interactive productions.

The successful candidate will also be joining the largest multimedia reporting force in British Columbia. Black Press employs 185 journalists in the province, generating news content for highly competitive and expanding digital platforms, and longstanding print products.

The Capital News is driven by a digital-first mandate, which maintains a local focus on people, events and issues in the city.

Black Press is Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout B.C., Alberta, Washington, Ohio, California and Hawaii.

Qualifications

The successful candidate will have:

Strong writing skills for print and web.

A demonstrated ability in covering breaking news in an online environment.

Knowledge of photography. Video shooting and editing experience is an asset.

The ability to adhere to deadlines and take direction while contributing original story ideas.

Knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop, iMovie and Canadian Press style is an asset.

The successful candidate must be a team player, able to multitask in a complex digital and print publishing environment.

Having a journalism degree or diploma, and broadcast training and experience is an asset.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and a smartphone are mandatory.

Please forward your resume and cover letter by no later than September 21, 2018 to:

Kathy Michaels, Editor

Kelowna Capital News

2495 Enterprise Way

Kelowna, BC V1X 7K2

Email: kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.