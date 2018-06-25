Multi Media Journalist (Yukon)

This is a full-time position at The Yukon News, a twice-weekly community newspaper known for producing probing, award-winning journalism.

We consistently win awards at the Canadian Community Newspaper Awards and the Ma Murray Awards (British Columbia and Yukon Community Newspaper Association.)

Our ideal candidate will have some experience covering politics and a proven ability to untangle political spin and produce informative stories that go beyond standard copy.

This reporter will be responsible for covering federal and territorial politics including the Yukon legislative assembly as well as other news stories.

As one of four reporters, you’d be expected to divide your time between writing news assignments and producing features for our arts, business and life sections.

The ideal candidate is able to pound out a hard-hitting news story on deadline and write a thoughtful, entertaining feature. News judgement, attention to detail, the ability to meet daily deadlines and a cool head under pressure are all essential. Multimedia, social media and photography skills are an asset. A driver’s licence and vehicle are a must.

The publication is a part of the Black Press family, a B.C.-based newspaper chain. We offer a strong benefits package.

Please send our editor, Ashley Joannou, a cover letter, resume and three published stories that show the depth and breadth of your reporting experience.

Applications may be emailed to ashleyj@yukon-news.com. Please do not wait until the last minute to apply.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.