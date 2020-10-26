Multi-Media Journalist (Yukon)

The Yukon News is a twice-weekly community newspaper known for producing probing, award-winning journalism.

We consistently win awards at the Canadian Community Newspaper Awards and the Ma Murray Awards (British Columbia and Yukon Community Newspaper Association).

This reporter will be responsible for covering courts, police and justice issues, as well as other news stories.

You would be expected to divide your time between writing news assignments, producing features for our arts, business and life sections as well as take photographs and video for stories.

The publication is a part of the Black Press family, a B.C.-based newspaper chain. We offer a strong benefits package. This is a full-time job.

Qualifications:

Our ideal candidate will have some experience covering courts and criminal justice issues and produce informative stories that go beyond standard copy.

The ideal candidate is able to pound out a hard-hitting news story on deadline and write a thoughtful, entertaining feature. News judgement, attention to detail, the ability to meet daily deadlines and a cool head under pressure are all essential. Multimedia, social media and photography skills are an asset.

A reliable form of transportation is a must.

Yukon News is an equal opportunity employer.

Please do not wait until the last minute to apply. Interviews may be conducted prior to this post closing.

Please submit your resume, clippings and cover letter by November 6, 2020.

Editor John Hopkins-Hill

E. editor@yukon-news.com