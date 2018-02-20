Multi-Media Journalist (Vernon)

The Vernon Morning Star, an award-winning newspaper in the North Okanagan, is looking for a Multi-Media Journalist to help us produce dynamic and creative content for our print, web and social media platforms.

We are looking for a combination of education and experience in writing, reporting, photography and video skills. Experience with InDesign is also an asset.

The journalist must be a self-starter, comfortable reporting news, features, events and some sports. We require a team player who can work in a cooperative environment and adheres to the highest journalistic standards.

We offer a competitive salary based on experience. You must also have a valid driver’s licence and a dependable vehicle.

Vernon is a thriving community located at the North end of Okanagan Lake. Tourism and agriculture are the economic backbones of the communities in this region.

Those wishing to apply for this position can send their resumes to:

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director Black Press BC

aholota@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled