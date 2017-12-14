Multi Media Journalist (Terrace)

The Terrace Standard, a weekly publication in Northwest B.C., has an immediate opening for a full-time multi-media journalist. Candidates must have a positive attitude, strong work ethic and ability to meet daily deadlines in a competitive online market.

A clean writing style that can be applied to a range of coverage, including news and features, is mandatory. The successful candidate will also be responsible for the community beat, with opportunities for court and city council reporting. Advanced photography and videography abilities will be key attributes, along with a good grasp of social media best practices (Twitter, Facebook, etc.). Knowledge of basic Photoshop and either iMovie or Final Cut Pro are important assets.

You should have a diploma/degree in journalism, and/or related experience. InDesign skills are desired, as we encourage creativity and flare for the presentation of feature pieces.

The Terrace Standard is part of Black Press, Canada’s largest private, independent newspaper company.

The successful applicant for this position will be a team contributor to the print product, as well as online content. The small-town newsroom is not the isolating experience it once was. While our strength and priority is local coverage, we partner with other Black Press papers regularly to produce pieces of regional interest, and keep an open dialogue through live chat with the network of Black Press newsrooms throughout B.C., sharing leads, input and stories of provincial interest.

Those interested please submit a resume, writing samples (optional, links to photos and videos), and a cover letter to:

Quinn Bender

Editor, Terrace Standard

quinn@terracestandard.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.