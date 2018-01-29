Multi Media Journalist (Surrey)

The Surrey Now-Leader, a twice-weekly publication serving Surrey, B.C., has an immediate opening for a full-time, permanent Multi Media Journalist.

Candidates must have a keen interest in sports, with extensive related knowledge and background.

They must also have a positive attitude, strong work ethic and ability to meet daily deadlines in a competitive online market.

Practised InDesign pagination skills are mandatory, as is a clean, powerful writing style that can be applied to a range of coverage, including news and features. Advanced photography and video abilities will be key attributes, along with a strong grasp of social media best practices (Twitter, Facebook, etc.). Knowledge of basic Photoshop and iMovie are important assets.

The successful applicant for this entry-level position will be a team contributor to the print product, as well as online content.

You should have a diploma/degree in journalism, and/or related experience.

The Surrey Now-Leader is part of Black Press, Canada’s largest private, independent newspaper company.

Those interested should submit a resume, writing and photography samples, and a cover letter to:

Beau Simpson, Editor

Surrey Now-Leader

e-mail beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

All interest is appreciated, however, only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled