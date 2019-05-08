Multi-Media Journalist/Social Media Coordinator (Kelowna)

Black Press Media is looking for a social media content coordinator to join a dynamic digital news team. You’ll be joining a regional team of 28 journalists and editors in the sunny Okanagan in the southern interior of B.C. Your base is in Kelowna, a large, dynamic city that offers all urban amenities as well as outstanding outdoor recreation and myriad other lifestyle opportunities.

Black Press multimedia journalists produce content for highly read digital platforms that are anticipated to generate 130 million web page views across British Columbia this year. The Okanagan social media manager will be responsible for posting, scheduling and curating, and content creation, including UGC harvesting. The candidate must understand how to leverage influencers, engage communities and grow readership.

The social media manager will be responsible for increasing social media followers, generating traffic for four key Black Press publications in the region, maintaining a high-octane pace of posting and highly creative social media execution in a highly competitive market.

The social media manager will be responsible for planning and executing traffic generation tasks within an editorial/newsroom environment, as well as developing and delivering on new strategies aimed at audience acquisition and outpacing competitors.

Key Responsibilities/Attributes:

Manage and execute high-volume social media campaigns in Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Initiate and spearhead campaigns.

Creative, innovative thinker

Strong people skills/ “team” player

Organized and able to manage multiple projects simultaneously

Persuasive, tenacious, yet flexible.

Work directly with digital editors and content creators within the brands under your specific responsibility

Analyze social media opportunities and make recommendations as to how to best exploit them.

Gather and analyze data to determine strategic and tactical effectiveness re traffic and audience acquisition.

Produce plans, analyses and recommendations on targeting, geography, scheduling and content.

Intense attention to detail

Internal and external communication in a professional manner

Qualifications

Must be highly knowledgeable in regard to news judgment, ethics and coverage strategies

Degree or diploma in journalism, communications, marketing, or similar discipline applicable for a news environment.

Facebook Blueprint and/or Certification an asset

Excellent written and verbal communication and presentation skills

Able to work successfully with teams, handling multiple projects and meeting tight deadlines under pressure

Demonstrated critical thinking and problem-solving abilities

Strong quantitative skills, including analytical abilities and math proficiency

Ability to effectively utilize media research and reporting resources

May involve some weekend and evening work

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and a smartphone are mandatory.

Experience:

Social media marketing, social media content generation, journalism or social media communications preferred.

Black Press is Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout B.C., Alberta, Washington, Ohio, California and Hawaii.

We offer competitive salary and benefits packages.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted. Please forward your cover letter and resume to:

Jen Zielinski

Okanagan Bureau Chief

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

please cc

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director Black Press Media

aholota@blackpress.ca