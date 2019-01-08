Multi-Media Journalist (Sidney)

The Peninsula News Review has an opening for a full-time, permanent multimedia journalist.

The successful candidate will be joining the largest multimedia reporting force in British Columbia. Black Press employs 185 journalists in the province, generating news content for highly competitive and expanding digital platforms, and longstanding print products.

The Peninsula News Review is driven by a digitalfirst mandate, which maintains a local focus on people, events and issues in the city.

The successful candidate will have:

Outstanding writing skills for print and web.

A demonstrated ability in covering breaking news in an online environment.

Excellent skills in driving website traffic and audience engagement through superior multimedia news content generation, including SEO and UGC strategies.

Advanced knowledge of photography, and video shooting and editing. Regular video production is a must.

The ability to adhere to deadlines and take direction while contributing original story ideas.

Knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop, iMovie and Canadian Press style.

The successful candidate must be a team player, able to multitask and execute in a complex digital and print publishing environment. Broadcast training and experience are distinct assets, and special attention is given to applicants who hold formal journalism degrees or diplomas.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and a smartphone are mandatory.

Black Press is Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout B.C., Alberta, Washington, Ohio, California and Hawaii.

Please forward your cover letter and resume no later than January 18, 2019 to:

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director Black Press Media, BC Operations

aholota@blackpress.ca

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.