Multi-Media Journalist (Saanich)

The Saanich News has an opening for a full-time, permanent Multi-Media Journalist.

The successful candidate will be joining the largest multimedia reporting force in British Columbia. Black Press employs 180 journalists in the province, generating news content for highly competitive and expanding digital platforms, and longstanding print products.

The News is driven by a digital-first mandate, which maintains a local focus on people, events and issues in the city. This position is part of a two-person community newsroom integrated into a five-publication editorial hub in the Victoria region, overseen by a Bureau Chief and assistant.

The successful candidate will have:

Outstanding writing skills for print and web.

A demonstrated ability in covering breaking news in an online environment.

Excellent skills in driving website trafﬁc and audience engagement through superior multimedia news content generation, including SEO and UGC strategies.

Advanced knowledge of photography, and video shooting and editing. Regular video production is a standard requirement in all Black Press newsrooms.

The ability to adhere to deadlines and take direction while contributing original story ideas.

Knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop, iMovie and Canadian Press style.

The successful candidate must be a team player, able to multitask and execute in a complex digital and print publishing environment.

Applicants must hold formal journalism degrees or diplomas, and broadcast training and experience are distinct assets.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and a smartphone are mandatory.

Black Press is Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout B.C., Alberta, Washington, California, Alaska and Hawaii.

We offer highly competitive salary and benefits packages.

Please forward your cover letter and resume to:

Janet Gairdner

Publisher

publisher@saanichnews.com

please cc

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director Black Press Media, BC Operations

aholota@blackpress.ca

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.