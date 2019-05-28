Multi-Media Journalist (Quesnel)

The Quesnel Observer has an opening for a full-time, temporary position for a Multi-Media Journalist with a focus on a full range of community features, sports, arts and hard news.

The successful applicant joining our 3 person newsroom, will play a key role in contributing to our website, bi-weekly print product and robust social media interaction with our viewers. Advanced video, social media and photography skills will be fundamental attributes, along with working knowledge of Indesign, Photoshop and iMovie.

We are looking for an independent thinker who can work within deadlines, but who will also enjoy a team environment where we support one another to achieve goals.

The successful candidate will:

Have excellent writing ability with skills in social media, photography and video shooting. Broadcast journalism is a key asset.

Have a demonstrated ability in covering breaking news and a strong understanding of the urgency of online news. Knowledge and interest in sports, and sports reporting, will highlight your application.

Adhere to deadlines and take direction while contributing original story ideas.

This position is based on 40 hours a week, with evening and weekend schedules shared between the editorial team. Candidates must have their own cell phone, a vehicle and a valid driver’s licence. We offer a competitive remuneration plan and a strong benefits package.

The Observer is the paper of record in our community and is owned by Black Press Community News Media, an independent and international media group with more than 190 community, daily and urban publications, 14 press facilities and more than 160 websites in B.C., Alberta, Washington, Hawaii and Ohio.

Send your resume and references to:

Tracey Roberts

Publisher/Ad Manager

publisher@quesnelobserver.com

Please cc

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director Black Press Media

aholota@blackpress.ca

*Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.