Multi-Media Journalist (Prince Rupert)

The Prince Rupert Northern View has an opening for a full-time Multi-Media journalist.

If you enjoy an outdoor lifestyle come live and work where the rest of the world comes to play and visit. Situated in the Great Bear Rainforest on Kaien Island in a sheltered port on the Pacific Ocean, Prince Rupert offers a temperate environment where 0C is a very cold day. We get two weeks of summer, two weeks of winter and the rest of the year is spring or fall.

World class fishing, hiking, skiing, canoeing, photography are just a short few of so many other pursuits that will interest someone coming to Prince Rupert.

Enjoy the amenities and reasonable cost of living of working in a small city while working for the largest multimedia reporting force (185 journalists) in British Columbia and at one of the province’s leading community newsrooms.

The Prince Rupert Northern View is widely recognized for its award-winning print and digital journalism, as well as, it’s innovative, social media program, webcasts and video journalism.

Qualifications

We are looking for a candidate who has:

• Outstanding writing skills for print and web.

• Knowledge of photography, video shooting and editing.

• The ability to adhere to deadlines and take direction while contributing original story ideas.

• Excellent grasp of Canadian Press style.

• Applicants must hold a recognized university or college degree. Those with a journalism degree will be given preference, however relatable experience or education may be considered.

• A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and a smartphone are mandatory.

Black Press is Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout B.C., Alberta, Washington, Alaska, California and Hawaii.

We offer highly competitive salary and benefits packages.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Please forward your cover letter and resume to:

Todd Hamilton, Group Publisher, Northwest B.C.

publisher@thenorthernview.com