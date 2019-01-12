Multi-Media Journalist (Port Hardy)

The North Island Gazette has an opening for a full-time, permanent multimedia journalist, with a focus on a full range of news, community features, arts, culture and sports.

This is a dynamic position located in Port Hardy on Vancouver Island with far-ranging opportunity for growth for a reporter looking for a diverse community and region to cover.

This successful candidate will join the largest multi-media news force in British Columbia. Black Press employs 185 journalists in the province, and is rapidly expanding its multimedia platforms in addition to long-standing, profitable print products.

The Port Hardy reporter generates content for the paper’s website, the weekly print product and robust social media interaction with viewers.

We will select a top applicant who brings these skills and talents:

Superior writing for print and web.

A demonstrated ability in covering breaking news in an online environment.

Excellent skills in driving website trafﬁc and audience engagement through multimedia news content generation, including SEO and UGC strategies.

Advanced knowledge of photography, and video shooting and editing. Regular video production is a standard requirement in all Black Press newsrooms.

The ability to adhere to deadlines and take direction while contributing original story ideas.

Knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop, iMovie and Canadian Press style.

The successful candidate must be a team player, able to multi-task and execute in a complex digital and print publishing environment.

Applicants must hold formal journalism degrees or diplomas, and broadcast training and experience are distinct assets.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and a smartphone are mandatory.

Send a cover letter, your resume and samples of work to:

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director, Black Press BC

aholota@blackpress.ca

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.