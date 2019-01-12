Black Press

Multi-Media Journalist (Port Hardy)

The North Island Gazette has an opening for a full-time, permanent multimedia journalist, with a focus on a full range of news, community features, arts, culture and sports.

This is a dynamic position located in Port Hardy on Vancouver Island with far-ranging opportunity for growth for a reporter looking for a diverse community and region to cover.

This successful candidate will join the largest multi-media news force in British Columbia. Black Press employs 185 journalists in the province, and is rapidly expanding its multimedia platforms in addition to long-standing, profitable print products.

The Port Hardy reporter generates content for the paper’s website, the weekly print product and robust social media interaction with viewers.

We will select a top applicant who brings these skills and talents:

  • Superior writing for print and web.
  • A demonstrated ability in covering breaking news in an online environment.
  • Excellent skills in driving website trafﬁc and audience engagement through multimedia news content generation, including SEO and UGC strategies.
  • Advanced knowledge of photography, and video shooting and editing. Regular video production is a standard requirement in all Black Press newsrooms.
  • The ability to adhere to deadlines and take direction while contributing original story ideas.
  • Knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop, iMovie and Canadian Press style.

The successful candidate must be a team player, able to multi-task and execute in a complex digital and print publishing environment.

Applicants must hold formal journalism degrees or diplomas, and broadcast training and experience are distinct assets.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and a smartphone are mandatory.

Send a cover letter, your resume and samples of work to:

Andrew Holota
Editorial Director, Black Press BC
aholota@blackpress.ca

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

