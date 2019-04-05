Multi-Media Journalist (Langley)

The Langley Advance Times has an immediate opening for a full-time, permanent multimedia reporter. Reporting to the editor, the successful candidate will provide top-quality work on a range of news and feature stories covering a variety of beats.

The successful candidate will have a proven ability to:

Adhere to deadlines.

You have excellent skills in social media, photography, and video shooting and editing. Regular video production is a must.

You have a demonstrated ability in covering breaking news and a strong understanding of the urgency of online news.

A good understanding of SEO and how to apply it will be an asset.

Take direction while also contributing original story ideas.

Produce consistent, attractive pages using InDesign and Photoshop.

Be comfortable doing interviews and taking photos in all settings, from the council chambers to the theatre to ball field.

Candidates require their own vehicle and a valid driver’s license. The Advance Times offers a great working environment with a competitive remuneration plan coupled with a strong benefits package.

The Langley Advance Times is owned by Black Press Community News Media, an independent and international media group with more than 190 community, daily and urban publications, 14 press facilities and over 160 websites in B.C., Alberta, Washington, Hawaii and Ohio.

Interested?

Send your resume and samples of your work, by April 12th to:

Lisa Farquharson, Publisher

Langley Advance Times

e-mail: lisa@blackpress.ca

*Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.