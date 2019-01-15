Multi-Media Journalist (Kelowna)

This is a prime opportunity to join the largest multimedia reporting force in British Columbia, in one of the most sought-after regions in the province – the Okanagan-Shuswap.

Black Press Media employs 185 journalists in the province, and is rapidly expanding its multimedia platforms in addition to long-standing, profitable print products.

We are currently seeking a highly talented, motivated video-journalist who will work to increase our video news output, while growing our extremely competitive digital platforms, including social media and websites.

The successful applicant will work closely with the Okanagan Bureau Chief and assignment editors, producing video content for nine highly read community news websites.

This will be a key position to drive video growth online and will focus on creating video for breaking news, features, community news and in-depth reporting.

The successful applicant must understand the many functions of a video journalist position, from working independently to having the technical skill to create a news story from the ground up, to handling all the different jobs that go with producing a news story, including production, reporting, video operation and video editing.

Flexibility, attention to detail, and the ability to meet tight daily deadlines are vital.

Successful candidates will possess an excellent understanding of live reporting, SEO, UGC, photography, shooting and editing video.

Key Responsibilities/Attributes

Produce one to two news video stories a day with written online news story

Create content that is engaging and speaks to what matters most to the residents of the Okanagan

Work on key story initiatives from investigative story-telling to feature news stories

Follow standards that are fair, accurate, thoughtful and immediate, and which reflect the communities we serve

A demonstrated ability in covering breaking news in an online environment

Excellent skills in driving website trafﬁc and audience engagement through superior multimedia news content generation, including SEO and UGC strategies

Ability to shoot and edit video news stories

Qualifications:

Graduation from university or community college in a relevant course of study or equivalent industry

Knowledgeable in regard to news judgment, ethics and coverage strategies

Passionate about the Okanagan in terms of news and issues

Experience with Google Analytics, WordPress, Mail Chimp,

A working knowledge of Photoshop, Lightroom, Final Cut Pro and/or Adobe Premier

May involve some weekend and evening work

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and a smartphone are mandatory

Black Press Media is Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout B.C., Alberta, Washington, California, Alaska and Hawaii.

Those wishing to join Black Press Media can submit their resumes, cover letter and demo reel to:

Jen Zielinski

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Please cc

Dave Hamilton

President

BC Interior South Division

dave.hamilton@blackpress.ca

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director

Black Press Media

778-809-7266

aholota@blackpress.ca

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.