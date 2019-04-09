Multi-Media Journalist (Kelowna)

Black Press Media has an opening for a full-time, permanent Multi-Media Journalist in Kelowna. The successful candidate will be joining the largest multimedia reporting force in British Columbia. Black Press employs 185 journalists in the province, generating news content for highly competitive and expanding digital platforms, and longstanding print products.

The Okanagan regional news team is driven by a digital-first mandate, which maintains a local focus on news, events and issues in the city. This is an entry-level position, working out of the Kelowna newsroom alongside two reporters and a local editor, supervised by a Bureau Chief in an editorial hub that involves seven community-based publications in the Okanagan region. This position will involve contributing content to the Kelowna print and web products.

The successful candidate will have:

Outstanding writing skills for print and web.

A demonstrated ability in covering breaking news in an online environment.

Excellent skills in driving website trafﬁc and audience engagement through superior multimedia news content generation, including SEO and UGC strategies.

Advanced knowledge of photography, and video shooting and editing. Regular video production is a must.

The ability to adhere to deadlines and take direction while contributing original story ideas.

Knowledge of Photoshop, iMovie and Canadian Press style.

The successful candidate must be able to multitask and execute in a complex digital and print publishing environment.

Applicants must hold formal journalism degrees or diplomas, and broadcast training and experience are distinct assets.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and a smartphone are mandatory.

Black Press is Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout B.C., Alberta, Washington, Ohio, California and Hawaii.

We offer highly competitive salary and benefits packages.

Please send your resume and demo reel to:

Kathy Michaels

Kelowna Capital News editor

kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com

please cc

Jen Zielinski

Okanagan Bureau Chief

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director Black Press Media, BC Operations

aholota@blackpress.ca

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.