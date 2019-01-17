Multi-Media Journalist (Kelowna)

You have a passion for journalism!

How deep does it run?

Will it drive you to become a leader in the changing world of news and information delivery?

If so, be part of a company that is transforming the media industry across western Canada, through innovation, energy and a long legacy of award-winning journalism in the service of our communities.

We will take the dynamic, the stars of tomorrow’s media world, and welcome them to opportunities they might not have imagined.

Black Press is rapidly expanding its multimedia platforms, built on a foundation of highly respected community newspapers known for their accuracy, insight and integrity. These values are woven into our successful business model, with the most vital components being the talented members of the Black Press team.

We are leveraging our local scale and outstanding journalism to compete aggressively in the digital market, while maintaining core print products that continue to deliver in-depth, relevant and engaging content to a wide demographic, and producing results for marketing clients who depend on the delivery of their message via multiple platforms.

This is a prime opportunity to join the largest multimedia reporting force in British Columbia, in one of the most sought-after regions in the province.

Black Press Media Okanagan Division is looking for a creative and social media-savvy journalist who will not only manage and grow social media but will work to produce breaking news, features, community news and in-depth reporting on important issues.

This position will be responsible for posting, scheduling and curating content, including UGC harvesting, as well as reporting on key issues in the Okanagan.

The successful applicants will possess outstanding writing and oral communication skills and a clear understanding of copy editing, grammar and Canadian Press style. A background in broadcast, video-journalism and live reporting is a key asset

The social media/multi-media journalist will be responsible for increasing social media followers, generating traffic to Black Press Media’s web properties in the Okanagan, maintaining a high-octane pace of posting and highly creative social media execution

Key Responsibilities/Attributes

Manage and execute high-volume social media campaigns in Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Analyze social media opportunities and make recommendations as to how to best exploit them

Engage and communicate with followers by liking posts, responding to comments and answering questions

Produce plans, analyses and recommendations on targeting, geography, scheduling and content

A demonstrated ability in covering breaking news in an online environment

Excellent skills in driving website trafﬁc and audience engagement through superior multimedia news content generation, including SEO and UGC strategies

Ability to shoot and edit video news stories

Pitch story ideas and create content

Qualifications:

Must be knowledgeable in regard to news judgement, ethics and coverage strategies

Degree or diploma in journalism, communications, marketing, or similar discipline applicable for a news environment

Experience with Google Analytics, WordPress, Mail Chimp, Facebook Blueprint and Hootsuite

A working knowledge of Photoshop, Lightroom, Final Cut Pro and/or Adobe Premier

May involve some weekend and evening work

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and a smartphone are mandatory

Black Press is Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout B.C., Alberta, Washington, Ohio, California and Hawaii.

We offer competitive salary and benefits packages.

Please forward your cover letter and resume to: Jen Zielinski @ jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.