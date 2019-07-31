Multi-Media Journalist (Greater Victoria)

This is a prime opportunity to join the largest multimedia reporting force in British Columbia, in one of the most sought-after locations in the province – the Greater Victoria Region on Vancouver Island. Black Press Media employs 185 journalists in the province, and is rapidly expanding its multimedia platforms in addition to long-standing, profitable print products.

We are seeking highly talented, motivated Journalist (temporary full-time) who will maintain the relevance of our newspapers, while growing our extremely competitive digital platforms, including social media and websites. The successful applicants will work closely with three assignment editors, producing content for highly read community newspapers and their websites, including breaking news, features, community news and in-depth reporting on important issues.

The successful applicants will possess outstanding writing and oral communication skills and a clear understanding of copy editing, grammar and Canadian Press style. Flexibility, attention to detail, and the ability to meet deadlines are vital.

Successful candidates will possess an excellent understanding of social media, SEO, UGC, photography, shooting and editing video, and print journalism, including a working knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop and iMovie. Key importance is placed on the ability to maintain ongoing website optimization and the development of fresh content, driving immediacy and audience engagement.

Applicants must hold formal journalism degrees or diplomas, and broadcast training/experience is a distinct assets.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and smartphone are mandatory.

Black Press Media is Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout B.C., Alberta, Washington, California, Alaska and Hawaii.

Those wishing to join Black Press Media can submit their resumes and a cover letter to:

Michelle Cabana

Victoria Regional Publisher

michelle.cabana@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled