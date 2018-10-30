Multi-Media Journalist (Greater Victoria)

Imagine working in a high-octane, digital-first newsroom competing to dominate breaking news coverage in one of the most beautiful cities in B.C.

If that scenario appeals to you, we invite your application for a multimedia journalism position in our Victoria news hub, serving five dynamic community news websites and their respective print publications.

You’ll be employed by Black Press Media, Canada’s largest independent and international multimedia company, with more than 180 journalists and editors in B.C. alone, and publications in Alberta, Washington state, California, Hawaii and Alaska.

You’ll be joining a three-person breaking news team in a regional hub of 15 journalists and editors in Victoria, a large, progressive city on Vancouver Island that offers all urban amenities as well as outdoor recreation and myriad other lifestyle opportunities.

Candidates will have outstanding and diverse writing abilities, specifically aimed at breaking news, fast response and quick turnaround.

The successful applicant for this entry-level position will be a vital contributor to our websites and social media engagement, working a flexible shift schedule that will include evenings and weekend days.

Black Press multimedia journalists produce content for highly read digital platforms that are anticipated to generate 120 million web page views across British Columbia this year. The Victoria news hub is currently achieving a 100 per cent increase in regional page view traffic, while consistently providing breaking news first in an extremely competitive news delivery market. Successful candidates will possess an excellent understanding of social media, photography, video and print journalism, including a working knowledge of Photoshop and iMovie.

Key importance is placed on the ability to maintain ongoing website optimization and the development of fresh content, driving immediacy and audience engagement.

You will have a diploma/degree in journalism, with training in broadcast media a key asset. You’ll be comfortable working in a variety of environments, from hard-hitting news to community coverage that resonates.

Extra attention will be given to related newsroom experience – broadcast and/or print. You’re a self-starter and a critical thinker who thrives under deadline pressures.

Candidates must have a vehicle and a valid driver’s licence. Black Press Media offers a competitive remuneration plan coupled with a strong benefits package.

Interested candidates should send resume, samples and cover letter to:

Michelle Cabana

Publisher, Victoria News

publisher@vicnews.com

Please cc:

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director, Black Press Media BC

aholota@blackpress.ca