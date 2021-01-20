Multimedia Journalist (Fernie)

The Fernie Free Press is looking for an energetic Multi-Media Journalist.

We are looking for strong writing and photography skills for the print newspaper, but also a demonstrated enthusiasm for and skill in video shooting and editing, social media savvy, and a strong sense of urgency to spread the news through our digital offerings, including our website, and to do it first.

The successful candidate will have a degree or diploma in journalism or a strong equivalent background. Experience in InDesign will be valuable. You will be a self-starter who is passionate about community journalism shared across all platforms.

Fernie is a vibrant community of 5,000 located in southeastern British Columbia, renowned for its history, charm and world-class outdoor sports and recreation. The Free Press is a weekly publication delivered free to 6,000 households on Thursdays.

The Free Press is published by Black Press, which publishes newspapers across British Columbia, Alberta, the Yukon, Washington State, Ohio, and Hawaii. As the leading source of information in our region, we are looking for a skilled journalist to help us tell the stories of the Elk Valley.

Qualified candidates should submit their resumes and work samples no later than February 2, 2021 and should be directed to publisher Madi Bragg at publisher@thefreepress.ca