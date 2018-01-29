Multi Media Journalist/Editor (Vanderhoof)

This is an exciting career opportunity for the right individual. The successful candidate will be required to work independently in a one-person newsroom, however will also be part of a larger regional news team.

The successful applicant will possess exceptional writing and oral communication skills and a clear understanding of copy-editing, grammar and Canadian Press style. The Multi Media Journalist/Editor is responsible for a complete range of writing assignments, photography, and page layout. The successful candidate will also represent the newspaper in the community. Flexibility, attention to detail, and the ability to meet deadlines in a weekly production environment are necessary.

The Multi Media Journalist/Editor will work closely with the Publisher and Editorial Director producing the Omineca Express and Fort St. James Courier, as well as contributing content to sister publications in the region. The Editor will have proven interpersonal skills representing a newspaper or other organizations at municipal functions and public venues.

Experience with Mac-based operating system and software programs, lnDesign and Photoshop is an asset. A vehicle is required.

Vanderhoof is a thriving community of 4,000 people located in the geographic centre of the province. Forestry and agriculture are the economic backbones of the community. If you love the great outdoors, this is the place for you. Located only an hour away from Prince George, the big city isn’t too far away either.

Those wishing to apply for this position can send their resumes to:

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director Black Press BC

aholota@blackpress.ca

Please cc your application to:

Lorie Williston

BC North President

lwilliston@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled