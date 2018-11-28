Multi-Media Journalist (Cloverdale, North Delta)

An outstanding opportunity exists for an exceptional multimedia journalist seeking to work in a major city environment, as part of the largest multimedia reporting force in British Columbia. Black Press employs 185 journalists in the province, generating news content for highly competitive and expanding digital platforms, and longstanding print products.

The Cloverdale Reporter and The North Delta Reporter are driven by a digital-first mandate, which maintains a local focus on people, events and issues, serving two distinct suburban communities within the major Surrey-area market.The newsroom trio responsible for these two weekly print and web products have been recognized within the industry for award-winning journalism. The successful candidate will work for both publications, reporting to the respective editors.

We will select a top applicant who brings these skills and talents:

• Superior writing for print and web.

• A demonstrated ability in covering breaking news in an online environment.

• Excellent skills in driving website trafﬁc and audience engagement through superior multimedia news content generation, including SEO and UGC strategies.

• Advanced knowledge of photography, and video shooting and editing. Regular video production is a standard requirement in all Black Press newsrooms.

• The ability to adhere to deadlines and take direction while contributing original story ideas.

• Knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop, iMovie and Canadian Press style.

The successful candidate must be a team player, able to multi-task and execute in a complex digital and print publishing environment.

Applicants must hold formal journalism degrees or diplomas, and broadcast training and experience are distinct assets.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and a smartphone are mandatory.

Black Press is Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout B.C., Alberta, Washington, Ohio, California and Hawaii. We offer highly competitive salary and benefits packages.

This position opens Jan. 7/18.

Please forward your cover letter and resume to:

Dwayne Weidendorf

Publisher

dwayne@blackpress.ca

please cc

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director Black Press Media

aholota@blackpress.ca

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.