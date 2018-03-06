Multi-Media Journalist (Castlegar)

The Castlegar News, a lively and community-focused newspaper at the heart of the West Kootenay region, is looking for a Multi-Media Journalist to help us produce dynamic and creative content for our print, web and social media platforms.

We are looking for a combination of education and experience in writing, reporting, photography and skill in shooting and editing video.

The Multi-Media Journalist must be a self-starter comfortable reporting news, features and some sports. We require a team player who can work in a cooperative environment and adhere to the highest journalistic standards, combined with social media savvy. Reporting for the Rossland News and contributing to other Black Press publications and media outlets will also be required.

We offer a competitive salary and bene­fit package based on experience. You must also have a valid driver’s licence and a dependable vehicle. This is a permanent, full-time position.

Castlegar is a progressive, forward-looking small city located at the confluence of the Kootenay and Columbia Rivers in the southern BC Interior. Surrounded by mountains and natural beauty, Castlegar and Rossland offer a range of cultural and outdoor attractions, from art galleries to skiing. Castlegar is also the Sculpture Capital of Canada, celebrating an annual Sculpture Walk that features work from a top-flight range of local and international artists.

Black Press community news media is an independent and international media group with more than 190 community, daily and urban publications, 14 press facilities and over 160 websites in B.C., Alberta, Washington, Yukon, Hawaii and Ohio.

Send your resume and references to:

John White

Editor, Castlegar News, Unit A, 1810 8th Avenue

Castlegar, BC, V1N 2Y2

Or e-mail: john.white@castlegarnews.com