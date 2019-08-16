Multi-Media Journalist (Campbell River)

The Campbell River Mirror is looking for a multi-media journalist to join our award-winning editorial team. We’re looking for a reporter with experience and training in print, digital and photo journalism.

The Campbell River Mirror is part of Black Press community news media, an independent and international media group with more than 190 community, daily and urban publications, 14 press facilities and more than 160 websites in B.C., Alberta, Washington, Yukon, Hawaii and Ohio.



The successful candidate will have:

• Outstanding writing skills for print and web.

• A demonstrated ability in covering breaking news in an online environment.

• Excellent skills in driving website trafﬁc and audience engagement through superior multimedia news content generation, including SEO and UGC strategies.

• Advanced knowledge of photography, and video shooting and editing. Regular video production is a standard requirement in all Black Press newsrooms.

• The ability to adhere to deadlines and take direction while contributing original story ideas.

• Knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop, iMovie and Canadian Press style.

The successful candidate must be a team player, able to multitask and execute in a complex digital and print publishing environment.

Applicants must hold formal journalism degrees or diplomas, and broadcast training and experience are distinct assets. A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and a smartphone are mandatory.

Working in Campbell River means living the coveted Vancouver Island lifestyle. Drive to work along beautiful coastal vistas backed by snowcapped mountains. Finish your exhilarating day at work by mountain biking in tall, green forests, canoeing sparkling lakes, kayaking deep, blue seas, or fishing world-class rivers.

Live in a modern, friendly community where people care about each other and where environment is not just the adjacent wildernesses of Strathcona Park, the northern Gulf Islands and the wild West Coast, it’s also clean neighbourhoods, community parks, and refreshing greenways. Campbell River is a place to live the good life with topnotch athletic facilities and a lively cultural scene. For the growing family we have inventive playgrounds for the kids, first rate schools, expansive cultural organizations offering music, dance, theatre, art and lots and lots of sports.

We offer competitive salary and benefit packages.

If you want to join a team of like-minded journalists plying their trade in a little corner of paradise, send your resume, portfolio and references by Aug. 30 to:

The Editor,

Campbell River Mirror

104 – 250 Dogwood St.,

Campbell River, B.C.

V9W 2X9

Email: editor@campbellrivermirror.com

Please cc

Andrew Holota

Editorial director Black Press Media

aholota@blackpress.ca