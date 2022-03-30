Multi-Media Journalist (Burns Lake)

Lakes District News has an opening for a full-time, permanent Multi-Media Journalist. This is a dynamic position located in Burns Lake with far-ranging opportunity for growth for a Journalist looking for a diverse community and region to cover. This position has a focus on a full range of news, community features, arts, culture, and sports.

This successful candidate will join the largest multi-media news force in British Columbia. Black Press employs 185 journalists in the province and is rapidly expanding its multimedia platforms in addition to long-standing print products.

The Multi-Media Journalist generates content for the paper’s website, the weekly print product, and robust social media interaction with viewers.

The successful candidate will show the following skills and talents:

Superior writing for print and web.

A demonstrated ability in covering breaking news in an online environment.

Excellent skills in driving website traffic and audience engagement through multimedia news content generation, including SEO and UGC strategies.

Advanced knowledge of photography, video shooting, and editing. Regular video production is a standard requirement in all Black Press newsrooms.

The ability to adhere to deadlines and take direction while contributing original story ideas.

Knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop, iMovie, and Canadian Press style.

The successful candidate must be a team player, able to multi-task and execute in a complex digital and print publishing environment.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and a smartphone are mandatory. Candidates must be able to legally work in Canada. Applicants must hold a formal journalism degree or diploma. Broadcast training and experience are distinct assets.

Send your cover letter, resume, and samples of work to:

Laura Blackwell,

Publisher

laura@ldnews.net

Please cc

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director Black Press Media

aholota@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.