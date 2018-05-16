Black Press

Multi-Media Journalist (3 months internship) (100 Mile House)

The 100 Mile Free Press has an immediate opening for an aspiring journalist looking for some work experience during the summer months.

The successful candidate must be community-minded with a daily focus toward community news and events coverage. You will be well-versed in social media and very comfortable in a digital-first environment.

This role encompasses the overall contribution and presentation, utilizing both traditional print and online/social formats, of informative articles, compelling feature stories, great videos and photos – on a daily basis for the paper’s digital products, and on a weekly basis for the print edition.

Responsibilities of this role include:

  • Reporting, writing stories, covering events, shooting video and photos;
  • Ensuring daily, timely website and social media postings are scheduled and completed;
  • Some editing of local news stories, columns and letters to the editor;
  • Aid in weekly planning and layout of print editions, as required;

Requirements / Qualifications:

  • Student of a journalism program or recent graduate
  • Strong writing skills; familiarity with CP style;
  • Organizational and time management skills;
  • Driver’s license and reliable vehicle.

The 100 Mile Free Press offers a great working environment.

Interested candidates should send resumé, writing samples and cover letter to:

Max Winkelman
Editor, 100 Mile Free Press
max.winkelman@100milefreepress.net

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

