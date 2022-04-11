Multi-Media Journalist (100 Mile House)

The 100 Mile Free Press has an opening for a part-time, permanent Multi-Media Journalist. The position, located in 100 Mile House, offers an extensive opportunity for growth to a Journalist looking for a diverse community and region to cover. This position focuses on a full range of news, community features, arts, culture, and sports.

This successful candidate will join the largest multi-media news force in British Columbia. Black Press employs 185 journalists in the province and is rapidly expanding its multimedia platforms in addition to long-standing print products.

The Multi-Media Journalist will generate content for the paper’s website, its weekly print product, and robust social media interaction with readers and viewers.

The successful candidate will show the following skills and talents:

Superior writing for print and web.

A demonstrated ability in covering breaking news for an online environment.

Excellent skills in driving website traffic and audience engagement through multimedia news content generation, including SEO and UGC strategies.

Advanced knowledge of photography, video shooting, and editing. Regular video production is a standard requirement in all Black Press newsrooms.

The ability to adhere to deadlines and take direction while contributing original story ideas.

Knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop, iMovie, and Canadian Press style.

The successful candidate must be a team player, able to multi-task and work in a complex digital and print publishing environment.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and a smartphone are mandatory. Candidates must be able to legally work in Canada. Applicants must hold a formal journalism degree or diploma. Broadcast training and experience are distinct assets.

Send your cover letter, resume, and samples of work to:

Martina Dopf, Publisher

publisher@100milefreepress.net

and

Kelly Sinoski, Editor

Kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.