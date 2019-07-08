Multi-Media Editors (Multiple Locations)

You are a Multi-Media Journalist with editor experience, driving to be a leader in the changing world of news and information delivery.

We are a company transforming the media industry across western Canada, through innovation, energy and a long legacy of award-winning journalism in the service of our communities.

We are offering dynamic editors opportunities they might not have imagined in the community newspaper realm.



Black Press Media is rapidly expanding its multimedia platforms, built on a foundation of highly respected newspapers known for their accuracy, insight and integrity. These values are woven into our successful business model, with the most vital components being the talented members of the Black Press team.

We are leveraging our local scale and outstanding journalism to compete aggressively in the digital market, while maintaining core print products that continue to deliver in-depth, relevant and engaging content to a wide demographic, and producing results for marketing clients who depend on the delivery of their message via multiple platforms.

Newspapers maintain their strong relevance in our communities, and in fact, are the bedrock on which our digital initiatives are built. As the media industry changes, we are analyzing, carefully strategizing and taking action. That approach is fulfilled by inspired leaders, who bring new vision to our teams.

Black Press Media is Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper platforms throughout B.C., Alberta, Washington, California, Alaska and Hawaii. We employ 185 multimedia journalists in B.C., and with those vital boots on the ground, we effectively compete with, and frequently dominate breaking news coverage across British Columbia.

Our journalists are among the very best in Canada. And we invest in those who excel. We offer highly competitive salary and benefits packages, and expect our stars to develop their skills by moving into job responsibilities beyond the position they initially gained. Within that context we invite those with spirit and motivation, to embrace workplaces that range from urban environments to exciting challenges in developing areas of a vibrant, beautiful province.

In any Black Press environment, there is unrestricted opportunity to be recognized for outstanding journalistic work, which is reflected in the countless industry honours earned by our editors and reporters, provincially, nationally and continentally.

There are multimedia editor opportunities currently open within our B.C. operations, ranging from multiple-person newsrooms to solo positions.

We are seeking talented, motivated editors who will help us grow our extremely competitive digital platforms, including online, social media and video, while maintaining the relevance of our print platforms.

Black Press multimedia journalists produce content for highly read digital platforms that are expected to generate in excess of 160 million page views and 3.6 million unique visitors in British Columbia this year.

To be chosen as a member of our team, you’re an outstanding, experienced editor, with an excellent understanding of copy editing and assignment scheduling, social media, photography, video and print journalism, including a working knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop and iMovie. Key importance is placed on the ability to perform individually, and be an integral part of a team of high-quality journalists, as well as maintain ongoing website optimization and the development of fresh content, driving immediacy and audience engagement.

Broadcast training and experience are distinct assets, and applicants must hold a formal journalism degree or diploma.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and smartphone are mandatory.

Reach for opportunity now!

Those wishing to join Black Press Media can send their resumes to:

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director, Black Press Media, BC Operations

aholota@blackpress.ca