Multi-Media Editor (West Kootenay)

Black Press seeks an exceptional Editor/Journalist who will excel at leading the West Kootenay newsrooms to achieve continued success in print and digital community journalism in the West Kootenay region of BC. We are rapidly expanding our multimedia platforms, built on a foundation of highly respected community newspapers known for their accuracy, insight, and integrity.

We leverage local scale and outstanding journalism to compete aggressively in the digital market, while maintaining core print products that continue to deliver in-depth, relevant and engaging content to a wide demographic, and producing results for marketing clients who depend on the delivery of their message via multiple platforms.

The successful candidate will possess outstanding leadership and communication skills, keen attention to detail, and the ability to manage and work under pressure in a deadline-driven newsroom.

Additionally, the successful candidate will:

have a degree or diploma in journalism;

have a demonstrated ability to lead a news team;

possess excellent understanding of social media, photography, video, and print journalism. Broadcast or video experience would be a distinct asset;

drive a sense of urgency for coverage of breaking news online;

assist and lead the ongoing development of website optimization and content;

demonstrate initiative and determination to improve and supplement both digital and print platforms, inspiring the news team through leading by example

produce quality written articles and videos, as well as opinion pieces;

possess excellent editing skills across all platforms;

hold a valid driver’s license, reliable vehicle and smartphone (all are required).

The West Kootenay region of British Columbia offers a mix of urban and rural living, combining exceptional outdoor and adventure pursuits with a vibrant arts and culture community, all in a spectacular mountain setting.

Apply with a cover letter and resume outlining your qualifications to:

Eric Lawson, Group Publisher, West Kootenays & The Boundary,

Black Press, 91-B Baker Street, Nelson, British Columbia, V1L 4G8,

or via email at eric.lawson@blackpress.ca,

*Please note only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.