Multi-Media Editor (Vernon)

This is an exciting career opportunity for the right individual. The successful candidate will be required to work as the lead of a very busy fast paced newsroom, while contributing to a larger regional news team.

The successful applicant will possess exceptional writing and oral communication skills and a clear understanding of copy-editing, grammar and Canadian Press style. The Multi-Media Editor is responsible for a complete range of writing assignments, photography, and page layout. The successful candidate will also represent the newspaper in the community. Flexibility, attention to detail, and the ability to meet deadlines in a busy production environment are necessary.

The Multi-Media Editor will work closely with the Editorial Director, Digital Editor and Director of Sales producing the Vernon Morning Star as well as contributing content to sister publications in the region. The Editor will have proven interpersonal skills representing a newspaper or other organizations at municipal functions and public venues.

Experience with Mac-based operating system and software programs, lnDesign and Photoshop is an asset. A vehicle is required.

Vernon is a thriving community located at the North end of Okanagan Lake. Tourism and agriculture are the economic backbones of the communities in this region.

Those wishing to apply for this position can send their resumes to:

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director Black Press BC

aholota@blackpress.ca

Please cc your application to:

Dave Hamilton

BC South President

dave.hamilton@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled