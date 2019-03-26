Multi-Media Editor (Vernon)

Black Press Media is looking for an exceptional Editor – someone who will excel at leading a newsroom team to achieve continued success in print and digital news delivery. Black Press is rapidly expanding its multimedia platforms, built on a foundation of highly respected community newspapers known for their accuracy, insight and integrity.

We are leveraging our local scale and outstanding journalism to compete aggressively in the digital market, while maintaining core print products that continue to deliver in-depth, relevant and engaging content to a wide demographic, and producing results for marketing clients who depend on the delivery of their message via multiple platforms.

The successful candidate will possess outstanding leadership and communication skills, keen attention to detail and the ability to manage and work under pressure in a deadline-driven newsroom of four.

The Vernon Morning Star editor will:

– Have a demonstrated ability in leading a news team.

– Hold a formal journalism degree or diploma.

– Possess excellent understanding of social media, photography, video and print journalism. Broadcast experience would be a distinct asset.

– Drive a sense of urgency for coverage of breaking news online.

– Assist and lead the ongoing development of website optimization and content.

– Demonstrate initiative and determination to improve and supplement both digital and print platforms, inspiring the news team through leadership by example.

– Produce quality written articles and videos, as well as opinion writing.

– Possess excellent editing skills across all platforms.

– A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and smartphone are required.

– An understanding of the B.C. court system and municipal council an asset

The Morning Star editor will report to the regional bureau chief and assistant chief, who oversee an editorial hub producing eight community newspaper and website publications in the region.

Vernon is situated in the beautiful Okanagan region of British Columbia, offering large-city dynamics, surrounded by boundless year-round recreational amenities.

The Morning Star is an award-winning bi-weekly newspaper – a key link in the Black Press chain, which is Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout B.C., Alberta, Washington, California, Alaska and Hawaii.

Our journalists are among the very best in Canada. And we invest in those who excel, offering competitive salary and benefits packages.

Apply with a cover letter, resume and writing and video links to:

Jen Zielinski

Bureau Chief of BC

Interior South Division

(c) 778-214-2141 (o) 250-979-7306

@Jen_zee @Jen_zee



Andrew Holota

Editorial Director

Black Press Media

778-809-7266 • aholota@blackpress.ca

*Please note only those shortlisted candidates will be contacted.