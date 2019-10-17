Multi-Media Editor (Trail)

The Trail Times is seeking a dynamic Multi-Media Editor to lead our news team.

The ideal candidate will be proficient in key media platforms (print, online, and social media) and possess a strong understanding of and passion for community journalism. You will create and implement story and visual content strategies that reflect the communities we serve in the Greater Trail region of British Columbia, understanding and engaging our audience to ensure strong readership across those platforms.

You will also be a strong newsroom leader and teacher, working closely with reporters and participating in all aspects of writing, photography and videography, and social media posting. Black Press newspapers, web sites, and social media sites are the leading sources of news in the communities we serve – the Multi-Media Editor will ensure that we continue to grow our audiences by providing them with industry-leading information about Trail and its surrounding communities.

We will look for a journalism degree or diploma and a track record that demonstrates skill in writing, editing, videography and social media, and digital journalism, along with a proven ability to lead a news team.

If this is you, please send resumes to:

Eric Lawson

Regional Publisher, Kootenays and the Boundary

Black Press Media

eric.lawson@blackpress.ca