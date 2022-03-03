Multi Media Editor (Terrace)

The Terrace Standard has an opening for a Multi Media Editor. If you possess outstanding communication skills, a love of telling stories, and the ability to work under pressure in a deadline-driven environment, this may be the career for you.

The successful applicant will be an outgoing individual who will report on a range of news. They will be able to manage a wide range of writing assignments, photography, video, and social media engagement.

The successful candidate will:

Possess a good understanding of social media, photography, video, and journalism

Respond immediately to breaking news and drive a sense of urgency around the online platform

Assist with the ongoing development of website optimization and content

Demonstrate initiative and determination to improve and supplement both digital and print platforms

Produce quality written articles and video reports

Possess excellent editing skills across all platforms

Hold a degree or diploma in journalism or relevant discipline

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and a smartphone are mandatory. Candidates must be able to legally work in Canada.

Terrace is situated in the Northwest of British Columbia and offers boundless recreational amenities in an active, thriving region.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

Please forward your cover letter and resume to:

Bert Husband

Publisher

bwhusband@terracestandard.com

cc: Mary Kemmis

Vice President Black Press B.C. North

Mary.kemmis@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.